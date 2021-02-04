St. Johnsbury School Tax Now Projected To Drop In FY22

The numbers continue to align for St. Johnsbury taxpayers when it comes to next years’ school tax rate.
Key factors used by the state to calculate the local rate including “Equalized Pupils,” the “Common Level of Appraisal (CLA)” and “Property Yield” has school officials now projecting a tax rate decrease from $1.456 this year to a fiscal year 2022 rate of $1.401.
“When they put all these numbers together we actually will have a decrease in your taxes,” said St. Johnsbury School Director of Finance Jody Oliver as she briefed the school board on Monday. “I’m hoping that’s great news to everybody.”
Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca said it was definitely welcome news, but also offered a word of caution.
“This is an estimate,” said Ricca. “The yield will ultimately be set by the legislature before they adjourn this session as happens every year.”
The favorable numbers come despite estimates by the state in December that school tax rates could increase as much as 9 percent in 2022 and a planned St. Johnsbury school spending increase of 3.21 percent.
“The numbers just happen to fall in our favor — which is amazing,” said Oliver.
If the numbers hold as projected, the 2022 school tax on a $100,000 St. Johnsbury home will decrease by an estimated $55, according to a spread sheet presented by Oliver.
Taxes on a $150,000 St. Johnsbury home will decrease by an estimated $82.50 and taxes on a $200,000 St. Johnsbury home will decrease by $110.
Oliver’s projections include a combined 3.67 percent increase in the cost of high school tuitions set by St. Johnsbury Academy (3.5 percent) and Lyndon Institute (5 percent).
The proposed budget, as of Monday, includes an increase in spending from $22,667,237 this year to $23,395,785 in 2022. Projected revenues for next year are also up from $4,731,985 to $5,274,593 in 2022.
If the current budget plan is approved by the voters at town meeting, St. Johnsbury’s per pupil spending will rise from $15,585.03 to $15,663.71 in 2022.
School officials have said the 2022 budget is being developed with spending increases in just four areas including Special Education, health care costs set by the state, high school tuition increases, and expected increases in school district salaries after the conclusion of ongoing collective bargain negotiations.
