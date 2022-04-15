St. Johnsbury School Teacher Hired As ‘Dean Of Student Life’

“We have not decided yet,” said Dr. Ricca following the meeting. “Once the position is approved, I will be negotiating.”
McLean has served in the Vermont National Guard and worked as a teacher in St. Johnsbury for many years.
“As a teacher in St. Johnsbury with 18 years of experience I am knowledgeable in school classroom management, best practices in teaching strategies, and data assessment/disaggregation,” wrote McLean in his letter of interest on April 4.
“With 30 years of Military leadership, I make decisions that are based on reasonable judgment and strive to provide equitable and fair treatment for all.”
McLean also noted in his letter that he hopes to improve the daily life of students at the school.
“I believe that I can help bring positive change to the school by strengthening systems in place that will improve student-teacher relationships,” wrote McLean. “This in turn will result in a calmer and more focused atmosphere that enables students to self-regulate better.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.