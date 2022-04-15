St. Johnsbury School Teacher Hired As ‘Dean Of Student Life’

Matthew McLean (Contributed photo, STJSD)

The St. Johnsbury School has hired a “Dean of Student Life” for next year.

And it’s someone who is already a familiar face in the school community.

The school board on Monday night approved the hiring of St. Johnsbury School teacher Matthew McLean to the newly created position.

McLean is a resident of St. Johnsbury who teaches 7th-grade math. He was one of two inside candidates for the job.

School officials say a total of five candidates were interviewed and Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca told the board on Monday that McLean has “always put the needs of students first.”

The amount of money the school district will be paying McLean as Dean of Student Life remains unknown.

“We have not decided yet,” said Dr. Ricca following the meeting. “Once the position is approved, I will be negotiating.”

McLean has served in the Vermont National Guard and worked as a teacher in St. Johnsbury for many years.

“As a teacher in St. Johnsbury with 18 years of experience I am knowledgeable in school classroom management, best practices in teaching strategies, and data assessment/disaggregation,” wrote McLean in his letter of interest on April 4.

“With 30 years of Military leadership, I make decisions that are based on reasonable judgment and strive to provide equitable and fair treatment for all.”

McLean also noted in his letter that he hopes to improve the daily life of students at the school.

“I believe that I can help bring positive change to the school by strengthening systems in place that will improve student-teacher relationships,” wrote McLean. “This in turn will result in a calmer and more focused atmosphere that enables students to self-regulate better.”

