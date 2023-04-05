St. Johnsbury School To Join Annual Out Of The Darkness Walk

ST. JOHNSBURY — Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States. Students from St. Johnsbury School (SJS) are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
The annual St. Johnsbury Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by students in the Catch Program and the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be on Saturday, May 20 at SJS. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Terri Lavely, AFSP Vermont Chapter chair.
Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is one of more than 550 out of the darkness overnight, community and campus walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts, officials said. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention.
“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
Local sponsors for the St. Johnsbury Out of the Darkness Campus Walk include Northern Counties Health Care, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, and the St. Johnsbury School District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.