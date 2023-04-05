St. Johnsbury School To Join Annual Out Of The Darkness Walk
Silhouette of Lonely Teenager Sitting in the Dark Doorway in a Sweatshirt with a Hood

ST. JOHNSBURY — Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States. Students from St. Johnsbury School (SJS) are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The annual St. Johnsbury Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by students in the Catch Program and the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be on Saturday, May 20 at SJS. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

