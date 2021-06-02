St. Johnsbury School To Serve As Vaccine Site

The St. Johnsbury School is hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The 102 Pfizer doses are available to students, ages 12 to 15, and the general public. To reserve a slot for you or your child, register in advance by going online at https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration. For people 12-17 years old parental consent will be needed prior to receiving the vaccine.
Those who are vaccinated at this event will be scheduled on-site for their second dose on Friday, June 25.
“This clinic is a direct result of thoughtful advocacy by Louisa Driscoll,” said Superintendent Brian Ricca. “Her commitment to the health and well-being, not just of our eligible students, but also for the entire community is evident by the ways in which she reached out to our partners in Vermont to make this happen.”
