St. Johnsbury School To Start 2.4 Million Dollar Upgrades Using Federal Funds

The St. Johnsbury School is about to begin multiple upgrades of the school building on Western Avenue.
Many of the projects have already been approved but some still require approval from of the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE).
School officials say the estimated cost of the projects is expected to be around 2.4 million dollars. But the funding will come from federal COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and not local tax dollars.
According to school documents, the engineering estimates include the construction of an outdoor amphitheatre at a cost of $127,500, four bathroom renovations at $160,000, construction of outdoor restrooms at $175,000, school roof repair at $285,000, construction of three outdoor classrooms at $300,000 and a playground renovation which will cost an estimated $850,000.
Other approved projects include new window blinds, the purchase of two “rider” floor scrubbers, a website upgrade, 12 more parking spaces, renovation of student showers, an outdoor education supply shed, back-up power, concrete repairs and replacement, exterior window sealant and auditorium upgrades.
Other projects that the school district is still waiting for approval from the AOE include, microphone upgrades, theatre curtains, a media center in the school gym, an electronic message board, interior stairs, exterior regrading, new lobby flooring, the replacement of classroom carpets with tile flooring, the purchase of a vehicle for school operations and two vans for student transportation.
Some of the projects are estimated to be completed by October of 2023 and others in August of 2024. The school board voted this week to hire Spates Construction as the project manager.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.