St Johnsbury School Waiting For State On Planned August Re-Opening

The St. Johnsbury School District wants to know whether it will be allowed to re-open in the fall so it can begin planning for it and whatever COVID-19 restrictions come with it.
But so far, it’s been a waiting game.
Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca told the school board on Monday night that the district is still waiting for guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education and Education Secretary Dan French.
“We have no specifics from the Agency of Education or the Governor’s administration,” said Ricca. “The last we heard from Secretary French we would be getting something similar to the form that ultimately turned out to be our Continuity of Learning plan for the school dismissal,” said Ricca.
The St. Johnsbury school year is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 17 when teachers return to their classrooms and Ricca said he thought he might get be getting some direction from the state this week but so far he’s heard nothing official.
The larger concern, said Ricca, is the wide range of possible COVID-19 restrictions that may imposed.
Ricca said that at this point everything is possible from limited class sizes, to social distancing and mask requirements and even a proposal that students be required to stay in one classroom for the school day while teachers move from room-to-room. All of which will require extensive planning, preparation and training.
“We don’t know what that’s going to look like,” said Ricca. “But we’re going to try to plan to hopefully have students and adults in some manner shape or form. We just don’t know what that is yet. We don’t know how many will be allowed in a classroom or in our spaces.”
Ricca said a task force is now being formed by the district to oversee the re-opening of the school but there will also be a contingency plan developed in case the school has to close again next year due to the pandemic.
“We’re also going to plan for the unfortunate and possible resurgence in which - either as a district or as the NEK or hopefully not again as a state - we are dismissed from school in order to slow the transmission of the virus,” said Ricca. “And we’re also probably going to have some sort of a hybrid model - as a plan - where there would be some in-person and some distance learning.”
Ricca said he knows that the state is relying on health data to come up its plan and that he had hoped to get some guidance in time to start developing a local plan next week.
“We are beginning to form what were calling a task force for the return to school to make preparations once we do know what out parameters are,” said Ricca. “We were going to use professional development days at the end of next week to prepare. We’re hopeful, but it’s very much a moving target.”
