St. Johnsbury School Weighs Homeless Student Policy

St. Johnsbury School Board Chairman Mark Avery was highly frustrated last month after the town moved to stop the housing of homeless people at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue.
“You’ve got homeless kids at the Fairbanks Inn,” said Avery. “I am upset these kids have been made to feel unwelcome.”
But now, the school district is considering the adoption of a “Students Who Are Homeless” policy.
The district’s policy committee will meet on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the district offices to review the proposed policy which was developed by the Vermont School Boards Association. The full school board will likely vote on the policy at a meeting in December after it is publicly warned.
Chairman Avery recently said he is in support of adopting the policy.
“The potential adoption of a ‘Students Who Are Homeless’ policy by the board is an exclamation point as to how we feel about our vulnerable students as every student in our building is cherished and deserves an equitable education,” said Avery.
The proposed policy includes a designated school liaison for students who are homeless and a goal of making sure that homeless students are not “stigmatized nor segregated” because they are homeless.
The policy also calls for transportation to be provided to and from the school - if requested by a homeless student’s parent - and access to all eligible programs and services including special education, preschool, school nutrition programs and “language assistance for English learners,” reads the proposed policy.
The policy says homeless students are those lacking a regular residence which could include sharing housing with others due to the loss of their own housing or economic hardship.
There’s also a list of specific homeless student qualifications which includes students living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, shelters, campgrounds, cars, parks, public spaces and abandoned buildings due to a lack of adequate accommodations.
The list also includes students “being abandoned in hospitals” or a “homeless child or youth not in the physical custody of a parent or guardian.”
The policy also includes a list of administrative responsibilities including “immediate enrollment, even when records normally required for enrollment are not present.”
In September, the town’s Development Review Board voted unanimously that the Fairbanks Inn was violating zoning rules by operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.”
Dhruv Patel, operator of the Inn and owner of Malav, Inc., was told he had 30 days to stop housing homeless people through the state’s Emergency Assistance program.
The DRB’s decision has now been appealed by Patel to the state environmental court.
