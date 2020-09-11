The St. Johnsbury School leadership team welcomed new teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

Heather Bernier joins the St. Johnsbury School as a Physical Therapist. She graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy at the Bouvé College of Health Sciences. She has over 22 years of experience working in a variety of rehabilitative settings. Heather enjoys all things outdoors and looks forward to creating connections with students, families, and colleagues.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments