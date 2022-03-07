Two weeks ago a dramatic scene unfolded in St. Johnsbury as an ice jam on the Moose River broke, sending a huge amount of ice and water gushing downstream, under the Concord Avenue Bridge and into the confluence with the Passumpsic.
The ice jam, though, wasn’t the only thing that broke and headed downstream on Feb. 24. St. Johnsbury officials believe the crush of ice also damaged a sewer main that runs under the Moose River near Concord Avenue. It is estimated the broken main potentially released up to a half-million gallons of untreated sewage into the Passumpsic River.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the ice and access issues to the pipe in question prevent a complete assessment of the damage and potential leak. The town was required to report the sewage leak to the Vermont Watershed Management program within the Department of Environmental Conservation. The town estimated between 100,000 and 500,000 gallons leaked.
The first clue there was a problem came with higher than normal flows at the sewage treatment plant. Whitehead said that river water getting into the cracked or broken pipe and causing the increased flow rate.
“If water was getting in there, it’s likely sewage was getting out,” said Whitehead.
The high flows also had the potential to damage the treatment plant itself, added Whitehead.
The town was able to finish installing a temporary fix on Saturday. The fix requires a diesel generator, pump, and temporary sewer lines running from near the water’s edge in Fred Mold Park, above ground and along the Concord Avenue bridge, turning onto Elm Street and then rejoining the sewer line through a manhole between Elm Street and the river.
The sewer line serves a sizeable portion of town stretching from the bridge all the way north to Green Mountain Mall, including Memorial Drive, NVRH, Breezy Hill, Pleasant Street, Farmer Drive, and other surrounding areas.
While it mostly ran under the river bed, Whitehead said some of the pipe was exposed at the bottom of the river.
Coincidentally, the pipe was slated to be replaced this summer. Whitehead said the work is part of the ongoing CSO work in the Gilman Drive area. The new sewer pipe was to be installed deeper by drilling through the ledge under the river.
Now the town is hoping that work can be moved up in the project schedule, especially since the town is paying between $10,000 and $12,000 a month now to rent the equipment necessary for the temporary fix.
One problem, though, is the drilling can’t be done in freezing temperatures. Whitehead is hopeful the contractor can complete the work sooner than this summer and noted the work is an independent component of the overall project that doesn’t require other work to be completed first.
“I think the boring can be shifted around earlier with no impacts on the rest of the project,” said Whitehead.
This is the first such instance of utility failure of this scope in Whitehead’s 7-year tenure as town manager, he said. Whitehead said the town has occasional overflows from its combined sewer and stormwater system but the limitations of the system are known and permitted. The town has been actively working to modernize and separate the storm and sewer systems with infrastructure projects for years.
This incident, however, was completely unexpected. Whitehead is uncertain what the state may do as a result. He said the town reported the leak as required but it hasn’t heard anything back from DEC. A call to DEC officials on Monday about what process, if any, may unfold was not returned as of press time.
However, a look at DEC’s online reporting tool shows these types of events happen occasionally across the state. In the last month there were similar events, including a discharge of 100,000-500,000 gallons in Brandon due to malfunctioning pumps, and smaller discharges for a variety of reasons like broken equipment.
