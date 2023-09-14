St. Johnsbury Seeking Proposals From Environmental Firms

The Town of St. Johnsbury is asking for proposals from environmental engineering firms to look into the Brownfields in St. Johnsbury.
A Brownfield is a property that has been used for industrial or commercial purposes but is now polluted or contaminated.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said there are definitely Brownfield sites in St. Johnsbury.
“Sites along Bay Street,” said Whitehead. “And obviously Eastern Avenue has had some challenges over the years.”
The most recent Eastern Avenue challenges include Catamount Arts having to move out of their offices due to elevated levels of trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene that were found in the building at 115 Eastern Avenue.
There was also a state building on Eastern Avenue several years ago that had to be vacated due to elevated levels of chemicals.
Environmental engineers have said they believe the contamination came from Palmer Bros. Dry Cleaning, just three buildings uphill of the Catamount Arts building.
Palmer Bros. maintained operations throughout a months-long process in early 2021 to mitigate chemical contaminants related to dry cleaning solvents that were found in the soil beneath the dry cleaning building at 179 Eastern Ave.
“We’re going to be soliciting environmental engineers to help us develop a grant application for the EPA’s multi-purpose grant program,” said Whitehead. “It can be used on any clean-up work in St. Johnsbury.”
The grant, if it is awarded, would not be related to the Armory on Main Street because the money to clean up that site has already been obtained by the town.
“The environmental engineer will come on board,” said Whitehead. “It’s really a complex grant process and so we’re looking for proposals from engineering companies to rate our grant application for us for the EPA…We’re asking for proposals to come to us and then if we choose to proceed then that engineering firm would put together the grant application to the EPA and submit it on behalf of the town.”
