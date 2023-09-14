St. Johnsbury Seeking Proposals From Environmental Firms
Palmer Bros., a dry cleaning business in its 110-year on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury, will close on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Town of St. Johnsbury is asking for proposals from environmental engineering firms to look into the Brownfields in St. Johnsbury.

A Brownfield is a property that has been used for industrial or commercial purposes but is now polluted or contaminated.

