St. Johnsbury Seeking Town Charter Change

The town of St. Johnsbury wants to update its Charter and is looking for the public’s help along the way.
“I think it’s time we start putting forth the process of reviewing the Charter and making some probably much-needed changes at this point,” said Selectman Tim Angell last Monday.
Towns get their powers to operate from the state while town charters further detail how each individual town government is structured and operates.
“Our Charter’s dated and it hasn’t been reviewed in a long time,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “We’re coming out of COVID. Times are changing. Things are different.”
Town Charter changes must be approved by the voters and then the state, but Whitehead says he’d like to start with a 5-7 member Charter change advisory committee that would include members of the public.
“Just a committee to dust off that Charter, take a look at it and make any revisions that might benefit us,” said Whitehead. “Get a group of people together and make changes that make sense. There are some small pieces in there that are really kind of housekeeping pieces. It would be great to take care of them. We’ll at least pick up those housekeeping pieces and then there might be a few more in-depth pieces that we may want to explore a little bit further.”
One of those in-depth pieces the town has been eyeing for a while is the idea of moving the annual Town Meeting day out a month on a permanent basis.
This year’s Town Meeting has already been moved from its traditional first Tuesday in March to April 6 due to a special COVID-19 exception granted by the state. But town officials want to explore the idea of making the change permanent through a Charter change.
Whitehead says the timing of an April town meeting gives the town and the voters a more accurate handle on town finances, including delinquent taxes and the value of the grand list.
“It’ll be after our second installment of taxes and the grand list is based on improvements made as of April 1 and so we’ll know a little bit more about our actual property values,” said Whitehead.
Anyone interested in serving on the Charter change advisory committee should contact Whitehead directly at 748-3926.
Whitehead said he is hoping to have the Charter changes approved by the voters sometime this summer or fall so they can be taken up by the legislature at next year’s legislative session.
