In efforts to reduce the risk of exposure of residents and town employees, the St Johnsbury Select Board authorized a 9-day grace period for the property tax payment due on March 18, and tax payments that are postmarked March 27 or earlier will have interest and penalties waived.

Tax payments can also be dropped in the drop box located outside the Town Clerk’s office at 51 Depot Square.

