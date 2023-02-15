St. Johnsbury Select Board Approves $1.6 Million In ARPA Money For New ‘Revitalization Fund’

The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday approved moving 1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds to create a new local program called the “St. Johnsbury Revitalization Fund.”
The fund will include money to support housing, recreation, small businesses, a creative economy, infrastructure, mental health and social services.
“Number one being housing,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “How do we improve the housing stock? Our view on housing is all forms of housing…There’s a need for housing across the full spectrum of income levels.”
But the board will still have to vote on some of the individual grants after receiving more information.
“They still want to see what the applications look like, they want to see more detail,” said Whitehead. “They approved moving the $1.6 million and allocating it as the St. Johnsbury Revitalization Fund. They have not approved how those funds are going to be distributed completely yet.”
Those remaining decisions will likely be discussed and voted on at the next select board meeting. The unapproved grant funding includes micro-grants from $1,000 - $5,000.
“That would be released to support business growth, the creative economy, housing, access to outdoor recreation and access to mental and social health services,” said Whitehead.
There are also larger proposed grants in the $10,00-$40,000 range. But the board has to finish voting on the grants before they become available to the community.
“All the things that are right there and maybe a bit of a barrier for a business or a non-profit to launch something…It’s beneficial to the community,” said Whitehead.
The majority of the board voted in favor of the funding. Selectman Dennis Smith abstained.
