St. Johnsbury Select Board Approves $1.6 Million In ARPA Money For New ‘Revitalization Fund’
St. Johnsbury Welcome Center and Town Office Building. #filephoto

The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday approved moving 1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds to create a new local program called the “St. Johnsbury Revitalization Fund.”

The fund will include money to support housing, recreation, small businesses, a creative economy, infrastructure, mental health and social services.

