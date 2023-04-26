St. Johnsbury Select Board Approves Massive Five Year Downtown Plan

The St. Johnsbury Select Board unanimously approved a five-year redevelopment plan for the downtown district on Monday.
The five-year plan will cost millions of dollars, but many of the projects are already being funded through loans, grants, and matching public funds. But the town still needs more money to complete the plan and will apply for federal and state money and other funding sources.
Project 1 involves connecting the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) to downtown St. Johnsbury at an estimated cost of $1,725,950.
“The proposed project will provide a connection from Downtown St Johnsbury to the end of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) trailhead,” reads the approved plan. “The currently proposed trail project will construct an additional 2,800 linear feet of cross-country trail sections along the Passumpsic River and will include lighting and safety enhancements as well as incorporation of art and cultural displays along the path. Additionally, enhancements to St Johnsbury’s Honking Tunnel will connect the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to St Johnsbury’s Downtown.”
Project 2 is the enhancement of Railroad Street and Pearl Street at an estimated cost of $250,000.
‘The improvements on Pearl Street include adding new lighting along the top of an existing retaining wall that forms the Western boundary of the Railroad Street Parking Lot, as well as adding brick pavers within this landscaped space,” reads the plan. “The lighting will enhance the long-term employee parking serving the Downtown and help ensure that visitor parking is available in the Railroad Street Parking Lot. The brick pavers will provide space for St Johnsbury’s Beautification Committee to install planters and bicycle racks.”
The town also plans to install a cloud-based video surveillance system that St. Johnsbury’s Emergency Dispatch Center can access.
“These improvements will increase the safety within this parking lot allowing visitors to spend time in our Downtown without worrying about their vehicles, bicycles or other property,” reads the plan. “Replacing the sidewalk from the intersection of Portland Street and Railroad Street along Railroad Street will increase pedestrian safety and will also extend the enhancements completed on Railroad Street and Pearl Street.”
Project 3 is the St. Johnsbury Water Treatment Facility upgrade at an estimated cost of $12,710,935.
“The project includes demolition and removal of the existing painted steel filter tanks at the Water Treatment Facility and replace the tanks with a membrane treatment process constructed of non-corrodible materials in a new building,” reads the plan.
Project 4 is the handling of “solids” at the St. Johnsbury Wastewater Treatment Facility at an estimated cost of $3,998,000.
“The Town will need to make additional improvements to properly handle solids generated by the wastewater treatment process, including the demolition of the east sludge storage tank, construction of a new solids handling facility complete with adjacent dewatered sludge storage, and the installation of a mechanical dewatering system,” reads the plan.
Project 5 involves the redevelopment of the historic St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street at an estimated cost of $11,200,000.
“The redevelopment plan is to relocate the current police department and regional dispatch center into the renovated former Armory facility,” reads the plan. “Revitalizing a historic building by remediating contaminants and occupying a currently vacant structure will allow for efficient, comfortable accommodations for St. Johnsbury police and dispatch staff to better serve the region.”
Project 6 involves the replacement of undersized water mains and the construction of new separated wastewater and stormwater collection systems on Portland Street at an estimated cost of $3,700,000.
“Although this is not located directly in the Designated Downtown, it is immediately adjacent to the district and improvements in the utilities in this location supports the downtown,” reads the plan
Project 7 is the replacement of deteriorated sidewalks along the Portland Street Corridor from Railroad Street extending east to Maple Grove and installing street bicycle lanes at an estimated cost of $1,690,000.
“This project extends beyond the Designated Downtown District but creates an important pedestrian connection from the District to businesses and parks on Portland Street, including White’s Market,” reads the plan. “It also establishes bicycle and pedestrian access to the Summerville residential neighborhood to the Designated Downtown.”
Project 8 is the replacement of undersized water mains and the construction of new separated wastewater and stormwater collection systems on Railroad Street at an estimated cost of $2,900,000.
“This includes utilities on Railroad Street between Portland Street and Maple Street, which is within the Designated Downtown District, but also extends north to Concord Avenue,” reads the plan.
