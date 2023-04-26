St. Johnsbury Select Board Approves Massive Five Year Downtown Plan
Downtown St. Johnsbury looking southeast on Aug. 15, 2022. (Aerial photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury Select Board unanimously approved a five-year redevelopment plan for the downtown district on Monday.

The five-year plan will cost millions of dollars, but many of the projects are already being funded through loans, grants, and matching public funds. But the town still needs more money to complete the plan and will apply for federal and state money and other funding sources.

