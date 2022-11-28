The St. Johnsbury Select Board unanimously agreed to approve a temporary agreement with the Fairbanks Inn on Monday.
The town’s enforcement of a zoning decision to stop the lodging of homeless people at the Western Avenue motel was headed to the state environmental court after the decision was appealed by Fairbanks Inn owner - “Malav Inc.”
But last week, the town agreed to delay action on the violation until March 31, 2023, to allow both parties to engage in discussions before it proceeds to court.
On Monday night, the town select board ratified the agreement after a brief discussion.
Select board member Steven Isham said the state should devise a better plan to deal with Vermont’s homeless population.
“I totally agree with the state for compassionate reasons but I also think that the State of Vermont needs to deal with this issue,” said Isham. “I also personally believe that the whole homeless issue needs to be dealt with at the state level but also I think it’s better for a non-profit or some mission-oriented organization to be dealing with homelessness.”
The DRB had determined that the motel was in violation of local zoning rules because it was operating as a temporary overnight shelter without a permit and in a location where such use is not allowed. The Fairbanks Inn provides rooms to many people who are part of the state’s Transitional Housing Assistance Program. But the motel contends that those people are guests like everyone who pays to stay there.
Earlier Monday, the issue was discussed in environmental court before Judge Thomas Walsh. The original plan for the hearing was for the judge to listen to arguments and decide whether to stay with the town’s decision that Fairbanks needs to stop lodging homeless people.
Because the agreement was reached last week, no arguments were presented during the court hearing. Judge Walsh confirmed the temporary agreement was in place and that only the select board’s ratification remained.
Claudia Safar, attorney for the town, told the judge that the select board was meeting Monday night and members would likely be endorsing the plan then.
“I think we have an expectation that the board will approve the agreement,” she said. “It comes with a recommendation from staff.”
Town Manager Chad Whitehead was logged into the hearing held via web conference. He did not disagree with Safar’s sense that selectmen were likely to support the agreement.
With the agreement in place, the judge described the court’s involvement to be “in a holding pattern” until the stipulated time frame of March 31 had been reached.
Attorney Maryellen Griffin, representing Michael Ruggles, a guest of Fairbanks Inn who opposes the DRB decision, said she was working toward filing a motion for summary judgment before March 31. She wants the court to rule in favor of her argument that states in part that the town of St. Johnsbury is discriminating against homeless people by creating a zoning structure that forbids them shelter. By ordinance, shelter housing in St. Johnsbury is only allowed in an area zoned as the health services district.
Neither the judge, Safar nor the attorney for Fairbanks Inn, David Dunn, supported that approach.
Judge Walsh told Griffin he wasn’t opposed to her filing a motion for summary judgment but said he hoped the agreement period would be used toward good faith efforts to reach a resolution apart from the court’s involvement.
Safar said that working through a motion for summary judgment is expensive and potentially too adversarial.
“Summary judgments … definitely chills the parties’ interests and efforts to work together or at least I would think it could potentially have that effect,” she said. “I would think that the opposing party might get a little bristled and could have the effect of causing people to dig their heels in.”
Dunn’s lack of support for a motion for summary judgment had to do with what he considered realistic time-frames. He said the process would nearly get them all to the March 31 time frame anyway.
“I’m wondering why you want to press so quickly with summary judgment,” Judge Walsh said to Griffin.
She said St. Johnsbury’s zoning regulations regarding homelessness need to be addressed “sooner rather than later.”
“Certainly having these zoning restrictions on the books makes it harder to come up with a better solution for emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness,” said Griffin.
The judge talked about the amount of time it takes for a summary judgment process to unfold, reminding the parties that it’s not always the case that a judge makes a decision in writing based on the motions; sometimes complicated issues require trials, so it’s not necessarily the most expedient process.
“I’m not gonna sit here today and say you can’t file a motion,” the judge said. “But what I would like you to do is use good energy and time in this interim agreement period and see if the matter can be resolved. That is the most expeditious way of getting to a position that everybody can live with.”
In the end of the 20-minute hearing, the parties agreed to move forward with an effort toward reaching a resolution. The judge set April 10 as a status conference to see where the matter stands.
