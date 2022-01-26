St. Johnsbury Select Board Goes Back To Virtual Meetings

Members of the St. Johnsbury select board participate in a virtual meeting by iPad in March of 2020. Clockwise from top left are Chairman Jeff Moore, Kevin Oddy, Brendan Hughes and Dennis Smith. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
It was March of 2020 when former St. Johnsbury Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore made an ominous prediction as board members participated in one of their first virtual meetings using town-issued iPads.
“In light of COVID-19, we probably will be conducting our meetings this way for the foreseeable future,” said Moore.
Turns out he was right.
The board did not return to in-person meetings at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center until May of 2021.
And now, thanks to the spread of the Omicron virus, the board has now gone back to virtual meetings starting on Monday night.
During the meeting, Town Manager Chad Whitehead asked the board to continue the virtual meetings until the Omicron case counts come down.
“I would say, in my recommendation, based on a seven-day average right now in Vermont that is over 1200 compared to a seven-day average of 18 cases just six months ago, and the fact that there’s been more than 600 positive cases in Caledonia in the past 14 days, I certainly would recommend that we continue with remote meetings through at least the next meeting in February,” said Whitehead. “Then watch the case counts.”
