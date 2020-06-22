St. Johnsbury Select Board Goes Live In Welcome Center Return

The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday held its first live meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
After months of holding “Zoom” meetings online, four of the board’s five members gathered in person at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center and in some ways it was just like any other June board meeting.
It was a relatively short agenda. The room was hot. The board was joined by just a few other town officials and members of the media out-numbered members of the public.
But there were also many differences from the way things used to be starting with the hand-sanitizer dispenser just inside the front door and Town Manager Chad Whitehead - armed with a touch free thermometer and a clip board - screening anyone who wanted to enter.
Chairs for the public were set up at six foot differences while members of the board - some wearing protective masks - sat at different tables to ensure social distancing.
“It went much smoother than I had envisioned,” said Board Chairman Jeff Moore after the meeting. “I anticipate we will continue in-person meetings.”
Selectman Brendan Hughes did not attend in person but appeared and participated from home via Zoom along with a few other members of the public.
Hughes said he still supports the return to live meetings but he decided to keep his distance this week for family reasons.
“I will be interacting with more at-risk individuals soon,” said Hughes. “In respect to them, I wanted to make sure I am taking precautions to make sure they remain safe. I plan on being there in person for the next meeting.”
There were some audio problems on the Zoom meeting feed but officials say they are working on a solution.
“The plan will be to improve that for the next meeting,” said Whitehead.
