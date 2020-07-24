The St. Johnsbury Select Board voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with the town’s firefighters Monday night.
The vote was 4-0 in favor of the agreement which the board also signed.
The two-year contract is unusual for the town, which traditionally enters into three-year agreements with its police, fire and DPW crews.
The town has been in negotiations with the firefighters union on the contract since before the previous collective bargaining agreement expired in June of 2019.
“It was a longer process then we would have liked to see, but we think it will be a benefit for the town and the employees,” said Board Vice-Chairman Tim Angell, who led the meeting due to the absence of Chairman Jeff Moore.
“I did talk to Jeff today and even though he can’t make it to the meeting, he was in favor of this agreement,” said Angell.
There was no discussion before the vote and there was no request to enter non-public executive session before the vote.
Town officials said the firefighters ratified the agreement last week and that the only step left is for the firefighters to sign it.
Angell and Selectman Kevin Oddy represented the select board on the town’s negotiating committee.
The agreement becomes public once it is signed by the union.
