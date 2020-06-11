St. Johnsbury Select Board To Re-Start Live Meetings

The St. Johnsbury Select Board will be returning to live board meetings soon.
The board had switched to online “Zoom” meetings in March due to COVID-19.
But once again, things have changed.
“We are gonna go back to the live meetings,” said Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore on Wednesday. “I’m one of the proponents of that because if we can create a socially distant meeting space where it’s safe, it’s easier for people that can’t do Zoom meetings. We are going to do that. We are, however, going to continue to offer a Zoom option for people who don’t feel comfortable coming to a live meeting.”
Moore said the move back to live meetings began after Gov. Phil Scott began lifting restrictions on group gatherings.
“We also have to make the board is safe and sitting at a table of five side-by-side doesn’t work either,” said Moore. “So, we have to be able to socially distance ourselves from each other as well.”
Other selectman also voiced support for the return to live meetings.
“I do support this initiative,” said selectman Dennis Smith. “We can achieve six feet of separation for the board and I do not recall having more than 25 in attendance for a select board meeting.”
“We are going to talk about it,” said selectman Kevin Oddy. “Yes, I always prefer face-to-face communication. It’s easy for your message to be misunderstood over the phone or zoom. In person is more personal and I feel there is a better connection.”
“If the other members are comfortable returning to in-person meetings then I am too,” said selectman Brendan Hughes. “I just think we should avoid being mixed with some select board members there and some still being remote. We need to make sure to give the members of the community options to participate too — allowing them to make choices to fit their comfort level.”
The details of the plan are still being developed and will be sent to the state for approval but Moore said he hopes to re-start live meetings on Monday, June 22. Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the live meetings will be held at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center as they had prior to COVID-19.
