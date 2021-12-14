St. Johnsbury Select Board Votes To ‘Recommend’ Masks Indoors

The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday voted unanimously to recommend — not mandate — the wearing of masks at indoor locations around town.
Vermont communities are now allowed by the state to impose mask mandates if they choose. The St. Johnsbury board has previously asked for public input on the issue. At Monday night’s regular board meeting, Selectman Dennis Smith said the town had received an “underwhelming response” of just five emails — most of which were not in favor of a mask mandate.
But Smith also said the board should at least discuss the issue.
Selectman Daniel J. Kimbell continued his strong opposition to imposing a mandate.
“Anything that is mandated I would be very much against,” said Kimbell. “I certainly recommend it for anybody that feels like they need to. I think for individual stores to be able to mandate that — well, it is capitalism — so I think that any store that wants that should be able to enforce that … I think it can be recommended — strongly recommended — but I do not believe it can be mandated.”
Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy agreed.
“From the folks that I’ve talked to and the emails that I’ve got, I don’t see a lot of people in favor of a mask mandate,” said Oddy. “What I’ve been getting from folks that I’m talking to are that a recommendation for people to wear masks is okay and that people need to step up and take responsibility for their actions — however that plays out for them. That’s getting vaccinated, whether it’s wearing masks, whether it’s self-isolating — whatever it is — folks need to step up and take responsibility for their actions.”
Kimbell also noted that there are other Vermont communities that have imposed a mask mandate that don’t have any way to enforce it.
“While we do have a police department, I think this would put an undue burden on them for stuff that just should not be in their purview,” said Kimbell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.