The St. Johnsbury Select Board wants to talk with the Department of Corrections about the recent escape of inmate Shannon Edwards from the Caledonia Community Work Camp last week.

DOC officials say Edwards, 35, snuck out a window at the work camp in the middle of the night, climbed over a 14-foot, razor-wire fence and fled into the woods, prompting a search that extended across the state.

