St. Johnsbury Selectman Avoids Criminal Prosecution For DUI

St. Johnsbury Select Board member Brendan Hughes will not be prosecuted for drunken driving.
Hughes, 28, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped on Main Street by St. Johnsbury Police at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Hughes was then released on a citation to answer the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, March 28 at 8:30 a.m. But Hughes’ name was removed from the court calendar prior to his scheduled arraignment.
According to his defense attorney, Hughes was instead referred by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office to the St. Johnsbury Community Restorative Justice Center where he will be able to bypass criminal prosecution.
“Consistent with other recent DWI allegations, the State referred Mr. Hughes’ case to the community justice center,” said Attorney David Sleigh on Tuesday. “No criminal prosecution is anticipated.”
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office does send some first offense DUI cases to restorative justice based on certain criteria including the level of blood alcohol content (BAC), indicators of impairment, history of similar driving offenses and whether the incident involved a motor vehicle crash.
It was Hughes’ first alleged DUI offense and there was no crash reported by police.
Hughes’ refused to provide police with a breath sample which led officers to cite him to court on a charge of “drunken driving - test refusal.”
In addition, details about the arrest contained in the police report are not publicly accessible because the case never made it to Caledonia Superior Court due to the restorative justice referral.
Hughes still faces possible civil revocation of his driver’s license pending an evidentiary hearing and the restorative justice process that involves several requirements.
Hughes must appear before a panel of community members and take responsibility for his actions. He must also come up with a plan to repair any harm to the community caused by the incident and will likely have to take a safe driving class.
Hughes, who was recently re-elected to his one-year seat on the town select board, did not attend the board’s regular meeting on Monday night. But he did address the incident at the board’s previous meeting on March 14.
“I was stopped and processed as a DWI suspect on Saturday night,” said Hughes in a prepared statement. “I look forward to defending myself in court. On the advice of my attorney, I will not comment further on the circumstances of the case until its conclusion. I understand the public curiosity about the case, but the facts will be adjudicated in the normal course of the court process.”
According to a press release issued by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, Hughes committed a motor vehicle violation while driving south on Main Street and was stopped after turning onto the St. Johnsbury Academy campus.
“Hughes (28) displayed signs of alcohol impairment,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his release. “Hughes was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hughes was brought back to the police department where he refused to provide an evidentiary breath sample.”
In addition to being a town selectman, Hughes works at St. Johnsbury Academy and owns the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Eastern Avenue with his family.
