ST. JOHNSBURY — Plans call for the downtown to once again “sparkle” this holiday season.
St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake shared details of the second annual St. J Sparkles! Holiday Weekend on Dec. 8, 9 and 10.
“Our experience with St. J Sparkles last year was so positive, it created a number of instant traditions that we look forward to bringing back in 2022,” she said. Among them, the Northstar Fireworks display to launch downtown on Friday, Dec. 9.
A full event schedule will be released closer to the date of the event, but will include free horse-drawn wagon rides from Rainbow’s Edge Farm; a farm animal petting zoo from Morrison’s Feed Bag; a huge variety of free kids crafts & activities all around town; shopping incentives and dining promotions; free warm beverages and fire pits along Railroad Street; live music from United Community Handbell Ensemble; free admission and holiday-themed crafts at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium; storytime and a holiday concert at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum; food & toy drives; holiday bazaars; new business opening celebrations; and much, much more.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the event will bring a nightlife feel to the downtown shopping district, with activities at the Welcome Center, and many businesses staying open late until the Northstar Fireworks display at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, family fun activities start at 9 a.m. and run all day throughout town.
New this year, two Kingdom County Productions Presents performances will provide “sparkly bookends” to the festivities, Sewake said. A performance by the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will kick off the weekend on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Fuller Hall, and the acclaimed Trio Mediæval will perform on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at South Church Hall.
“I can’t wait to invite our entire community to gather and celebrate the joys of the season during a time when our town sparkles and shines,” Sewake said.
An event preview, including ticketing links for the KCP Presents performances, can be found at DiscoverStJohnsbury.com/StJSparkles.
Once finalized, all event times, locations, and details will be available online at DiscoverStJohnsbury.com/StJSparkles and at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square, St. Johnsbury; phone: 802-748-8575.
Businesses and organizations who want to host activities during the event still have time to contact Director@DiscoverStJohnsbury.com to be included on the event schedule.
Additionally, the Find Your Sparkle in St. J shop local rewards program will launch on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Between the launch and Dec. 31, shoppers are encouraged to pick up rewards cards at local merchants, and get the card validated when they shop at any combination of eight small businesses in St. Johnsbury, including eateries, shops, the Farmers Market, a hardware store, and more. Turn in the completed rewards card at the Welcome Center to receive a free limited-edition 2023 Wall Calendar designed in partnership with Flek, Inc., featuring 12 images of St. Johnsbury’s built and natural landscapes, by Keith Chamberlin, one of Flek’s partners.
To further beautify the town, a Light Up St. J holiday light display competition for residents and business owners will be launched later in the season, with entry details and prizes to be announced in early December.
St. J Sparkles! Holiday Weekend is supported with sponsorships from A.M. Peisch & Company LLP; Flek, Inc.; Little Dipper’s Doodle Children’s Center; Moose River Lake & Lodge Store; Morrison’s Feed Bag; Natural Provisions; Northstar Fireworks; and Union Bank. Partial funding for event promotions has been provided by a Rural Business Development Grant from USDA Rural Development.
