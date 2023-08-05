St. Johnsbury Shooting Puts Two Men In Critical Condition

"Do not cross" tape is stretched across the front entrance area of an apartment building at 57 Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Two men were shot in Apartment 3 in the building on Friday night. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Harrison Avenue that left two men in critical condition.
Police did not identify the victims in the shooting.
The report by Major Dan Trudeau notes that the shooting happened inside Apartment 3 at 57 Harrison Ave. a few minutes after 9 p.m.
St. Johnsbury Police were alerted when a neighbor called to report hearing gunshots
Police responded and found two men had been shot and wounded. Police were told that three unknown men entered the apartment and began shooting at occupants within the apartment. The shooters then fled the scene possibly in a black SUV, unknown make, model or registration.
The two wounded men were transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. They were both later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where they are in critical condition.
The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now leading the shooting investigation with assistance from both the VSP Field Force and Crime Scene Search Team as well as the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
“At this early point of the investigation the incident appears to be a specific targeted event and not a random shooting,” Major Trudeau stated.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
The apartment building is owned by Kevin Moore Sr.
