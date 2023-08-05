St. Johnsbury Shooting Puts Two Men In Critical Condition
"Do not cross" tape is stretched across the front entrance area of an apartment building at 57 Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Two men were shot in Apartment 3 in the building on Friday night. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Harrison Avenue that left two men in critical condition.

Police did not identify the victims in the shooting.

