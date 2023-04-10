St. Johnsbury Site Sought For Military Readiness Center
The wooded area in St. Johnsbury off Parker Avenue pictured Monday, April 10, 2023, is part of the property recently considered by the state military for a new Military Readiness Facility. Daniel Farm Road and Interstate 93 are visible. (Aerial Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — State military officials have their sights set on finding a site in town for a new military readiness center.

Initially, said Major Austin Barber, the state’s Military Property & Installations Office thought a 128-acre parcel in the area of Concord and Parker Avenue could work. He reached out to Paul Berlejung in the zoning office and asked to be on the agenda at the next Development Review Board meeting on April 27 to present the plan for development.

