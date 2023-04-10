St. Johnsbury Site Sought For Military Readiness Center

ST. JOHNSBURY — State military officials have their sights set on finding a site in town for a new military readiness center.
Initially, said Major Austin Barber, the state’s Military Property & Installations Office thought a 128-acre parcel in the area of Concord and Parker Avenue could work. He reached out to Paul Berlejung in the zoning office and asked to be on the agenda at the next Development Review Board meeting on April 27 to present the plan for development.
The land, owned by Parker Avenue Real Estate LLC, with an office address of North Palm Beach, Fla., is spacious - roughly three times bigger than the minimum amount of area needed, said Barber. It’s also being offered at a good price, he said. The town lists an assessed value of $170,600.
Then officials visited the site.
It happened on Friday, and Major Barber wrote an email to Berlejung Monday morning to say the site won’t work. “It’s just a little too rugged, and the required blasting would reduce our already constrained project budget too much,” he said in the email.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he is not surprised they came to that conclusion. In addition to the challenges of the rocky terrain, he said, the elevation of the property would prevent access to the town’s water supply.
Major Barber said he is hopeful town officials can help identify other locations to consider in town. St. Johnsbury would make a good place for a regional readiness center, he said.
“It’s a great community in a good strategic location,” he said.
Vermont’s Military Property & Installations Office is tasked with working to provide the spaces in which military units train and operate as part of the National Guard. Information online notes, “The Military Property and Installations Office is charged with real property and facilities maintenance as well as repair responsibilities, new construction, real property management, and environmental management and compliance.”
Major Barber said the term “military readiness center” refers to facilities that earlier were called armories.
Current readiness centers still in use in the Northeast Kingdom are in Lyndonville and Newport. Plans call for regional centers throughout the state, said Major Barber, and St. Johnsbury is the right place for a Northeast Kingdom center. It’s got the highest population in the region, he said, which is a benefit for recruitment efforts, and it is at a crossroads of major travel routes with interstates 93 and 91 and Route 2.
The Concord Avenue parcel was a good size, bigger than what is needed, Major Barber, but the extra space would have meant more training ground for soldiers.
“It’s just that it’s all ledge and it would have been too cost prohibitive” to develop.
In his letter, Major Barber asks Berlejung to suggest some other locations. “If you are aware of any other properties that are 40+/- acres that are within town limits, please let us know,” he wrote. Berlejung shared the request for other site options with Whitehead and Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak.
On the site would be built a 30,000 to 40,000 square foot facility.
A 20-year military installations plan calls for regional centers and fewer facilities. It’s a plan to “reduce our footprint,” said Major Barber.
