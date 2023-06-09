St. Johnsbury ‘Sober House’ Resident Sentenced To Serve Time In Prison

A St. Johnsbury “sober house” resident is going to prison after being convicted of multiple charges on Thursday.
Jude C. Mischke, 54, from Windham County, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of grand larceny, petit larceny, retail theft, and two counts of violating conditions of release.
He was then sentenced as part of a plea agreement to serve 2-7 years in prison and pay $735 in court surcharges.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state dismissed another count of violating conditions of release and a charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as part of the plea deal negotiated between defense attorney Jennifer Cleveland and Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul.
Judge Justin P. Jiron approved the deal.
According to court documents, Mischke was accused of stealing a car and other items in St. Johnsbury in June 2022.
Police said Mischke was in the back seat of a 2001 Toyota Highlander parked next to a gas pump at the Bradford Mini Mart in Bradford.
Police later learned that the car had been reported stolen from a Cliff Street address in St. Johnsbury, and a further search of the vehicle revealed other items had been stolen, including wine from Maplefields convenience store and other personal items belonging to Caledonia County residents.
During his arraignment last year, Mischke’s defense attorney told the court his client had been living at a sober house called “Vermont Foundation Of Recovery.” The recovery organization publicly lists one of its sober houses at 87 Elm Street in St. Johnsbury.
Mischke faced a possible sentence of over eleven years in prison and $12,000 in fines before he reached an agreement with prosecutors.
Mischke is now serving time at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.
