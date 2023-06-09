St. Johnsbury ‘Sober House’ Resident Sentenced To Serve Time In Prison
Jude Mischke

A St. Johnsbury “sober house” resident is going to prison after being convicted of multiple charges on Thursday.

Jude C. Mischke, 54, from Windham County, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of grand larceny, petit larceny, retail theft, and two counts of violating conditions of release.

