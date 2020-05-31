St. Johnsbury Solar Array Proposal Draws Opposition

A new solar energy project has been proposed in St. Johnsbury.
But so far, the response hasn’t been very positive.
Norwich Solar Technologies wants to build a solar array on property across the street from the Cohen Farm on Old Center Road.
The town has no say in whether the project is approved. That decision is up to the State of Vermont which is being asked to issue a Certificate of Public Good for the project. But the town can choose to voice its support for the location by assigning “preferred site status” to the project.
The proposal came up for review at last week’s select board meeting, however there was no representative from Norwich Technologies in attendance, so the board tabled the vote to a future meeting when the developer is available to provide further input.
But two participants in the meeting said they had concerns about the location.
The first was Selectman Kevin Oddy.
“I’m a little concerned about assigning preferred site status to it because, in the past, we’ve always tried to make sure that these sites were not as visible as this site is,” said Oddy. “This site, you can see from anywhere in town. It’s hugely visible and we’ve always tried to keep them in the background somewhere. And so I’m a little concerned about that.”
Cohen Farm owner, Nancy Cohen, who lives across the street from the site and owns all the property that surrounds it, said she was opposed to it for several reasons.
“I’m very concerned,” said Cohen. “It’s totally visible from all over the place. It also contains a very sprawling wetland. People come here to view cattle grazing and people riding horseback … They don’t come here to look at 5.9 acres of black panels.”
Cohen also said that if the state approves the project it will be approving a development that likely doesn’t comply with local zoning laws.
“These properties of ours — and that property — are all under mixed use (zoning) and I see nothing under mixed use that allows a solar array,” said Cohen.
