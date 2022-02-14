St. Johnsbury Special Appropriation Requestors Have Poor Turnout At Q & A

Visitors to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum ascend the front stairs on Monday, Nov. 22, 2022, past a banner featuring Athenaeum founder Horace Fairbanks in a party hat in celebration of the Athenaeum's 150th birthday. The Athenaeum was represented at a St. Johnsbury Select Board meeting on Monday but most organizations asking for public money were not. (Photo By Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury voters will be asked at Town Meeting to approve nearly $275,000 in special appropriation funding to local organizations.
And on Monday night, the select board held a special Zoom meeting to give those organizations an opportunity to explain to the public how they serve the community, how they plan to spend the public’s money and to answer any questions.
But 11 of the 19 organizations requesting town funding this year did not send representatives to the meeting including the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium which is asking for $63,000 in taxpayer funding, The Good Living Senior Center which is asking the town for $20,000 and the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Pool which is seeking $19,900.
Other organizations that did not send representatives to the Monday Zoom meeting to explain their requests and answer questions from the public include Northeast Kingdom Youth Services ($5,500), the St. Johnsbury Town Band ($770), St. Johnsbury Meals-On-Wheels ($10,000), Retired and Senior Volunteer Program ($810), Vermont Association For The Blind And Visually Impaired ($675), Northern Vermont Chapter of The American Red Cross ($1,800), Umbrella Inc. ($9,500) and Kingdom Animal Shelter ($2,000).
The eight organizations that did sent representatives to the meeting were the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum ($115,000), Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice ($18,382), First Night North ($3,000), Catamount Arts ($5,000), Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging ($7,200), Rural Community Transportation ($13,050), Northeast Kingdom Human Services ($7,983) and Support & Services At Home ($2,000).
Each representative in attendance gave presentations and thanked the community for its ongoing support.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.