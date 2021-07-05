St. Johnsbury Student Wins National Cooking Competition

You probably know about St. Johnsbury Academy’s sports champions.
But baking titles? You might not have heard.
Until now.
Last month, Eve Codling won the national title in the commercial baking division of the USA Skills Challenge.
The St. Johnsbury senior claimed the school’s fifth Skills USA national gold medal in 15 years. Her prize was a four-year college scholarship.
The 18-year-old worked every bit as hard as the Academy’s athletic champs to reach her goal. She spent hundreds of hours in the kitchen to learn skills, improve techniques and prepare for the ultimate competition.
In addition to the hardware and the scholarship, she comes away with something even more valuable. A career path. She will begin the next chapter of her life at Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island in the fall.
“This competition meant a lot to me because it’s my ticket to culinary school,” she said. “I’m ecstatic.”
MORE THAN A HOBBY
Codling had always enjoyed baking.
She learned the basics at a young age from her grandmother, Marleen, and added to her skill-set over the years.
But midway through high school, she considered it a hobby, not a profession.
Then she transferred to the Academy with her two younger siblings. Once there, she discovered the school’s highly-regarded culinary program and its teacher, Paula Bystrzycki, aka Chef B.
Codling was the only junior in her Introduction to Culinary Arts class (the rest were sophomores). But she proved a quick study. When the half-year class ended, Chef B invited her to join the already in-progress, full-year Culinary 1 course.
That wasn’t all. Chef B also asked Codling to enter the Skills USA commercial baking competition. It was unexpected.
“I was confused; I didn’t know what Skills USA was. I had never heard of it before,” Codling said. She learned it was a career and technical education competition where the top finishers can lock up scholarship money and job offers. “When [Chef B] explained it to me, I said, ‘That sounds so fun. it would be a great opportunity.’”
MOTIVATED
Chef B is a 20-year faculty member at St. Johnsbury Academy. In that time, she has invited many students to enter Skills USA. Not everyone sticks with it.
“Not a lot of kids are willing to come in after school, on weekends and during holidays and vacations,” she said.
Codling was committed. Starting in the fall of 2019, she practiced 3 to 4 days a week. If she wasn’t in class, at work, doing homework, or sleeping, she was probably in the kitchen.
In the same way that some students practice jump shots or musical scales, Codling perfected her technique. She baked many loaves of bread and decorated countless cakes. She spent hours learning to shape small pastries called galettes.
Chef B observed, “Those kids that play athletics are practicing every day and on weekends. They’re serious about sports. It’s the same thing for this competition. These kids that I have, they’re spending upwards of 200 hours after school working to improve and perfect their skills to compete at this high level.”
However, three weeks before the 2020 Skills USA Vermont state competition, COVID-19 hit. The kitchen closed, the training stopped, and the contest was canceled. Disappointed, Codling vowed to return.
When classes resumed in the fall, Chef B said, “She was extra motivated.”
STATE TITLE
During the COVID-19 hiatus, Codling kept her skills sharp at home.
She made a half-dozen birthday cakes for family members, including her younger siblings; Cadence (chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting, made to look like a basket holding sunflowers), and Aden (cupcakes), parents Brigitte (gluten-free carrot cake) and Mark (Boston cream pie), and grandfather Charles (chocolate cake made to look like a golf course).
She also made and sold banana bread at farmers’ markets under the name EC’s Bakery.
So when school started back up, she was ready. She immediately began practicing again. She built on the knowledge she had gained the previous year. She refined and perfected her technique.
From Monday through Wednesday, she practiced every day during study hall, twice a week after school, and on weekends (either one or both days). She did six-hour, full competition run-throughs every Friday. For a time, she took her practice breads, cakes and pastries home. Then she began delivering them to the Academy dorms, where they disappeared quickly.
Codling figures she practiced 250 hours for this year’s Skills USA competitions. She did that while also taking four AP level classes (notching a 3.8 grade point average) and working 20 to 25 hours part-time at Wal-Mart.
Maintaining that schedule required hard work, discipline and sacrifice.
“I didn’t really have a social life,” she said.
The Vermont Skills USA competition took place in early April. Due to COVID, it was done remotely. Competitors had to upload uncut, unedited video (using two cameras, one wide the other close up), photos and a written exam. The camera work was done by Academy volunteers. Chef B could not participate.
Facing a time limit of 3 hours, 45 minutes, Codling made white bread, apple galettes, pate a choux (eclairs and cream puffs) and decorated a cake. The process mattered as much as the finished product. She was also judged on workplace skills, organization, efficiency, cleanliness and attention to detail.
“It’s not just learning how to make some cookies,” Bystrzycki said. “This is about what employers would want from you.”
Afterward, there was a virtual awards ceremony. Codling attended from home with family. When she was announced as the state champion, she said, “I was surprised.”
She didn’t have much time to celebrate. The national Skills USA competition, also virtual, was two months away.
GOLD MEDAL
Nationals raised the stakes.
Contestants had to make more items, some of them changed. French bread, chocolate chip cookies, jalapeno corn muffins and pastry cream were added to the mix. Competitors had to manage 32 ingredients (from baking powder to yeast) and 46 pieces of equipment (from bowls to whisks).
Codling practiced almost every day. She added new bread loaf shapes to her repertoire and made improvements to her cake decorating techniques (changing the way she created flowers).
A field of 24 competitors from across the country uploaded their entries by June 11.
“Then it was just the long wait,” Codling said.
Nine finalists were announced on June 22. Codling made the cut. Two days later, she, her family and Chef B gathered at the Clifford Memorial Building in Haverhill for the virtual awards ceremony on June 24.
Commercial baking was the first segment. Janette Padilla of Texas and Katherine Vreman of Florida were announced as the bronze and silver medalists.
“After second place, it was all or nothing,” Codling said. “Then they called my name and the whole room was screaming and yelling and cheering.”
Chef B couldn’t have been prouder.
“I was so excited for her because I know how hard she worked for it since the fall of 2019,” Chef B said. Codling was her 12th national medalist (5 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze). “I was so grateful that she got to compete and that she actually won. There’s nothing better than to see one of my students win a [national] competition because I know what it means for them.”
Codling was thankful for her teacher’s encouragement and support.
“[Chef B is] my culinary advisor, but she’s most like my friend,” Codling said. “We spent a lot of time together and hung out a lot. She means a lot to me. She helped me get to where I am. She saw the potential in me.”
Codling hasn’t decided what she’ll focus on at Johnson & Wales. She plans to keep an open mind. She would eventually like to study abroad, particularly in France or Italy, and make connections for future employment.
“Either way, I plan to work under somebody to better my skills and technique,” she said. “It doesn’t stop in this industry.”
