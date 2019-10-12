Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury School students cut a ribbon to celebrate a new solar field in town. The project will offer the school and the town renewable energy credits at a discounted rate, helping both entities achieve energy savings. From left are Alia Davis, 12, Kaia Anderson, 13, Calvin Lewis, 13, Donley Johnson, 11, Kiley Copans, 11, and Charlie Villeneuve, 11. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The Norwich Solar Technologies solar field in an area behind the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury has 2,200 solar panels. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project was held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The town and school will benefit from the power generated through renewable energy credits. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca speaks to school students at the site of a solar field in St. Johnsbury behind the Green Mountain Mall on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The school stands to benefit from the solar energy generated by purchasing renweable energy credits at a discounted rate. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Norwich Solar Technologies VP of Sales Kevin Davis speaks to St. Johnsbury School students at the site of a solar field in St. Johnsbury behind the Green Mountain Mall on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The school stands to benefit from the solar energy generated by purchasing renweable energy credits at a discounted rate. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — At a ribbon-cutting celebration for a new solar power site on Thursday, middle school students were handed scissors and given a challenge to improve upon good environmental stewardship practices.
Six St. Johnsbury Middle School students sliced through the ceremonial ribbon as 2,200 solar panels behind them soaked in the sun at the solar field near the Green Mountain Mall. The renewable energy project was developed by Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction. The project will deliver financial benefits to both the municipality and the school district of St. Johnsbury through the renewable energy credits.
