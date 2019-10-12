ST. JOHNSBURY — At a ribbon-cutting celebration for a new solar power site on Thursday, middle school students were handed scissors and given a challenge to improve upon good environmental stewardship practices.

Six St. Johnsbury Middle School students sliced through the ceremonial ribbon as 2,200 solar panels behind them soaked in the sun at the solar field near the Green Mountain Mall. The renewable energy project was developed by Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction. The project will deliver financial benefits to both the municipality and the school district of St. Johnsbury through the renewable energy credits.

