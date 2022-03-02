ST. JOHNSBURY — Supt. Brian Ricca is a finalist for a superintendent’s job in Massachusetts.
The Wachusett Regional School District announced on Tuesday that Ricca is one of four people selected as finalists for the job. They were chosen from a pool of candidates and vetted by a steering committee. Two of the finalists are from Massachusetts and the other one is from Indiana.
Ricca said in an email that it’s part of “a natural career evolution” to consider new opportunities.
Ricca first came to St. Johnsbury in the fall of 2018 as an interim superintendent after Ranny Bledsoe left the position. He was then hired as the permanent superintendent the following March. He signed a three-year contract at the time. The end of the current fiscal year, June 30, would complete the current contract.
St. Johnsbury School Board Chair Mark Avery learned during the weekend that Ricca was a finalist for a new job. Avery said Ricca called him along with the other board members. Avery said he didn’t probe for too many details because it’s not a done deal.
Drawing from experience as a business owner (Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee), Avery said, “I don’t pry when I first hear notice of a possible departure.”
Avery said he is planning to meet with Ricca within a couple of weeks to start discussing a contract renewal. He said Ricca has assured him that the Wachusett decision will have been made by then.
“It’s imperative that we would have an answer in a timeline fashion,” said Avery. “(If Ricca departs) you want to get as many candidates as possible before the end of the fiscal year.”
Avery said it’s his intention to negotiate with Ricca for a new contract.
“I think he’s worked hard for the district,” said Avery. “Though he lives away from Saint J (Ricca lives in Williston) … he makes a concerted effort to get out there to the community to spread the work about the school.” He referred to Ricca’s recent effort to address people in the community about the budget.
“And he’s very much student-oriented,” said Avery. “He is one of the top (superintendents) I’ve worked with.” Avery served on the Rivendell School District board for eight years prior to his time on the St. Johnsbury board.
Before coming to St. Johnsbury, Ricca was the superintendent of the Montpelier School District for seven years. He was hired to the permanent position in St. Johnsbury for a yearly salary of $120,000, plus benefits. It was also stipulated that he could work from his Williston home one day a week.
Ricca is expected to head to the Wachusett district next week for what’s called a “Day in the District” and final interviews.
He said he is also looking at other school districts in the eastern U.S. and whether he goes to one of them or stays in St. Johnsbury, “I am dedicated to ensuring the best education and learning environment for my students, and teachers. Here and everywhere that I can have an impact.”
The Wachusett district is near Worcester, Mass. and has multiple schools within it. There’s a high school, three middle schools, six elementary schools, two k-8 schools and an early childhood center.
