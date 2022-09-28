St. Johnsbury Suspect Charged With Stealing From Man With Disabilities
Justin D. Maloney

A St. Johnsbury man accused this month of victimizing young children in the Northeast Kingdom has now been charged with stealing from a man with developmental disabilities.

Justin D. Maloney, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Caledonia Superior Court to felony larceny from a person.

