St. Johnsbury Suspect Charged With Stealing From Man With Disabilities

A St. Johnsbury man accused this month of victimizing young children in the Northeast Kingdom has now been charged with stealing from a man with developmental disabilities.
Justin D. Maloney, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Caledonia Superior Court to felony larceny from a person.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but Maloney is already being held in jail on other charges.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Maloney is accused of stealing an iPhone belonging to Paul Higley, 30, and draining his bank account using a cash app. Higley told police he was on disability.
“Mr. Paul Higley came in and reported that he found his bank account at Community Bank NA had been reduced to $0.19 when in fact he was supposed to have the money to pay his rent,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “Higley told Chief (Tim) Page that Justin Maloney (a former roommate) was staying with him for a few days…”
Higley told police Maloney stole his cell phone while he was sleeping and used the cash app to make two withdrawals from Higley’s bank account on July 1. The first withdrawal was for $50. The second withdrawal was for $450.
Higley told police his stolen cell phone was worth $895.
Earlier this month, Maloney pleaded not guilty after being charged with abusing children in two Northeast Kingdom counties.
Maloney was charged in Caledonia County with felony lewd & lascivious conduct with a young boy at the Colonnade Inn two years ago.
He was also charged in Orleans County with felony sexual assault on a minor under the age of 16.
Maloney has denied the allegations and now faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and a $500 fine on the felony larceny charge.
