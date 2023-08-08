Fred Azantrow was charged in July with sticking a gun in a man’s face and threatening to kill him at a residence on Summer Street.

But a new indictment by the FBI in Connecticut reveals that “Azantrow” isn’t his real name, that he was in possession of a gun stolen from St. Johnsbury last year and that all the information came forward after his Connecticut apartment was overrun by cockroaches and rodents.

