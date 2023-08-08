Fred Azantrow was charged in July with sticking a gun in a man’s face and threatening to kill him at a residence on Summer Street.
But a new indictment by the FBI in Connecticut reveals that “Azantrow” isn’t his real name, that he was in possession of a gun stolen from St. Johnsbury last year and that all the information came forward after his Connecticut apartment was overrun by cockroaches and rodents.
According to a report by FBI Task Force Officer Christopher Keily, the suspect goes by multiple aliases including Fred Azantrow, Hamden Mahama and Derick Hamden. But his real name is Fred Azantilow and he is from Ghana in West Africa.
Federal Indictment
Azantilow was charged on Aug. 4 with federal crimes of Unlawful Transport of Firearms and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by an Alien.
Azantilow’s landlord in New Britain, Conn., alerted local police on July 31 that she was trying to deal with the cockroaches and rodents in Azantilow’s apartment when she discovered multiple firearms. The landlord told police that she had not seen her tenant for weeks and that there were cockroaches and rodents crawling from under the apartment door.
She called an exterminator, who told her to remove a box of food that was attracting the bugs and rodents.
“She entered the apartment to look for the source of these rodents and cockroaches and remove the box of food,” wrote Agent Keily in his report. “She moved clothes on the floor that contained more of the cockroaches…She moved the clothes to the closet of the apartment and saw multiple firearms hanging out of the clothing pockets…”
The landlord then called the police about the guns and said her tenant was named “Derick Hamden.” But she also provided police with a piece of mail addressed to “Hamden Mahama.”
Stolen St. Johnsbury Gun
Police then began their investigation and found ten firearms in the apartment, including one that had been reported stolen from Sanford, Colorado, according to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Another weapon was identified as a Springfield Armory Model XDE 9 mm pistol that was reportedly stolen from St. Johnsbury on Aug. 24, 2022.
“The Springfield Armory XDE 9 mm necessarily crossed state lines, given that this particular firearm was previously stolen out of Vermont,” wrote Agent Keily.
Investigators also found other items in the apartment.
“In addition to the firearms observed, detectives also saw a 50-round drum magazine on the floor by the closet, as well as rounds of various calibers of ammunition, white powdery substances (which field tested positive for cocaine), scales with powdery substances, and empty wax baggies commonly used to package narcotic substances,” wrote Agent Keily.
Police also located a U.S. Visa with the name “Hamdan Dramani Mahama” which was issued in 2002 and expired in 2007.
Bail Lowered By The Judge
Azantilow (Azantrow) was arrested in St. Johnsbury on a felony domestic assault charge on July 22 at 340 Summer Street, Apt #6. St. Johnsbury Police said he was in posession of drugs, guns and money. But the drug charges were not filed by the state due to a lack of a search warrant.
The alleged victim gave a statement to police.
“He punched me in the face, left the room, came back with a gun, stuck it in my face and said ‘I’ll f****** murder you,’” said the victim.
Azantilow was held on $50,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury by Judge Daniel Richardson.
But on Monday, defense attorney Sam Swope convinced Judge Justin P. Jiron to lower Azantilow’s bail by $20,000.
But Azantilow now has a federal detainer on him from Connecticut, which means he likely won’t be able to leave jail even if he posts bail.
Criminal Record
The FBI has been digging into Azantilow’s background and found he likely entered the United States from Ghana in November of 2000 near New York City and has three misdemeanor pending charges in Connecticut.
The FBI also located a criminal record in Virginia, including two child sex offenses in December 2007. He was also convicted of identity theft.
In December 2008, Azantilow was deported from the United States back to Ghana.
The FBI has now requested an arrest warrant for Azantilow.
