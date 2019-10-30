St. Johnsbury Teen Accused Of Speeding, DUI

A St. Johnsbury teen was accused of driving an excessive speed while under the influence Oct. 16 in Lyndon. According to a report, 18-year-old Zachary Gorham exited the Lyndon Outing Club at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign before Vermont state troopers initiated a traffic stop.
Gorham allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. He was later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 4.
