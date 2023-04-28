St. Johnsbury To Accept Micro-Grant Applications In May
Downtown St. Johnsbury looking southeast on Aug. 15, 2022. (Aerial photo by Dana Gray)

The town of St. Johnsbury will be offering grants to the local community beginning on May 1.

Micro-grants and planning & implementation grant applications will be accepted through May 30th, and the awards will be announced by July 15th. Projects must be completed within 12 months. The second round of grant funding will be made available in 2024.

