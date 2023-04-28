St. Johnsbury To Accept Micro-Grant Applications In May

The town of St. Johnsbury will be offering grants to the local community beginning on May 1.
Micro-grants and planning & implementation grant applications will be accepted through May 30th, and the awards will be announced by July 15th. Projects must be completed within 12 months. The second round of grant funding will be made available in 2024.
The micro-grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are designed to address small-scale projects. The planning & implementation grants range from $5,000 - $40,000 to support a wide array of projects.
“We peeled some of our ARPA funds away to make money available for micro-grants and feasibility grants for businesses, not-for-profits or even individuals to apply for them through the town,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Town officials say the purpose of the grant program is to encourage investment that stimulates the local economy, provides a pathway for growth and resiliency and results in a more sustainable, inclusive and vibrant community.
The grants are available for projects that meet the needs of the community. It can be business support, growth of the creative economy, housing, access to outdoor recreation and access to mental health and social services.
The micro-grants require ten percent matching funds from the applicants and the planning & implementation grants require a twenty percent match.
There are also some other rules in place including:
Projects must take place within the town of St. Johnsbury and serve the residents of the town of St. Johnsbury.
Applicants must be current on all St. Johnsbury property taxes (and/or agreements), water-sewer bills, civic fees and fines and parking fees & fines.
And one grant award per applicant, per funding round.
Applications will be reviewed by a committee and scored based on several factors and will make recommendations to the select board for approval.
The grant applications will be available through the Town of St. Johnsbury’s website at: www.stjvt.com.
To be considered for a town grant, the application must be completed in full. Partially completed applications will not be considered for funding. Assistance from the town with the application process is available upon request.
