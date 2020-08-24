The Town of St. Johnsbury has received masks from the State of Vermont for distribution. St. Johnsbury residents will have the opportunity to obtain one mask per household member on Thursday, Aug. 27, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The distribution will occur at Leonard Field located on Almshouse Road.
Participants are asked to access Almshouse Road from the east (from the Portland Street direction) and plan to depart to the west (towards Railroad Street direction). The intent is to alleviate traffic congestion during the distribution.
