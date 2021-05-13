St. Johnsbury To Re-Visit Parking Meter Plan

After more than a year of COVID-19 crisis management, the Town of St. Johnsbury has begun to discuss some pre-pandemic issues that have been on hold.
On Monday night, the town’s parking plan discussion was raised by Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy.
“Is it time maybe to dust off the old parking meter thing?” said Oddy.
“Yes,” responded Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak. “It is definitely time to get our committee active and, you know, as we see all the commercial development I think that re-visiting and updating a parking plan for the future is definitely something we should focus on this spring and summer.”
At one time, all the non-permit public parking spaces in town were metered.
But in 2017, after months of study and years of debate, the St. Johnsbury select board voted unanimously to pull up its parking meters in favor of a new free parking plan. The plan, which was developed by a community parking committee, called for the removal of the town’s remaining and decaying quarter-driven parking meters in favor of free 90-minute parking spots.
Today, there is free parking available throughout the village with the exception of the area around the St. Johnsbury Courthouse on Main Street.
The parking plan also included the eventual installation of new meters and parking rate increases over time from .25 cents per hour to .50 cents per hour and up to one dollar per hour by the year 2024.
The cost of permit parking was also projected to rise, with the annual business permit increasing over five years to $250. According to the plan, the most expensive permit – the annual overnight permit – would rise to $540.
