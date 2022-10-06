St. Johnsbury Tobacco Shop Raided

The owner of a St. Johnsbury tobacco store has been accused of selling illegal substances to minors and other crimes.
Authorities say that on Sept. 23, a search warrant was executed at “Best Buds Smoke Shop” located at 148 Eastern Avenue that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence suggesting illegal drug sales at the shop.
According to a press release issued on Thursday by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL), the raid was based on a six-month investigation driven by complaints from local residents.
“Those complaints included allegations of illegal drug sales to minors and within proximity to a school,” reads the press release.
Local law enforcement has also confirmed they have received multiple complaints from the public about possible illegal substances being sold to minors at the shop.
Possible Charges
The DLL says in court documents that the store is licensed by the state to sell tobacco, tobacco products, tobacco substitutes and tobacco paraphernalia.
But the shop’s owner, identified in court documents as Barry Joel McKee, 46, is now facing possible charges of possession and sale of cannabis, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, selling or dispensing hallucinogenic drugs and selling or dispensing to minors, according to the press release.
McKee is also facing a possible charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I ran a complete criminal history of Barry Joel McKee which showed that he is a convicted felon and is therefore considered a “Prohibited Person” and may not possess firearms,” wrote DLL Investigator Weiland P. Ross in his application for a search warrant filed in Caledonia Superior Court. “This was confirmed with Special Agent Erik Brimo of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).”
According to the application, Investigator Ross told McKee that two firearms were observed at the shop in January of 2022 by an investigator from the DLL.
McKee initially responded by admitting that he had a pistol but it belonged to a friend. But then McKee said the pistol was his and that he bought it in Georgia and sold it on “Craig’s List,” according to the report.
The DLL has submitted its documentation from the investigation to prosecutors but the charges have not yet been filed in Caledonia Superior Court.
McKee was released with a citation to appear in court for arraignment on October 24.
The Search
The search of the tobacco shop involved multiple agencies including the DLL, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the Vermont Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole and the ATF.
Investigators say the search of the shop led to the seizure of felony amounts of what the DLL suspects are hallucinogenic mushrooms, prepackaged marijuana, hashish/hash oils, cannabis edibles and approximately $3,000 in alleged illegal cash proceeds.
“I asked McKee if he had any Cannabis on the premises and he said ‘yes,’” wrote Investigator Ross. “McKee produced three quart sized ‘Mason Jars’ from the bottom drawer of a three drawer cabinet. McKee stated that he ‘gives the Cannabis away for donations.’”
According to a police inventory of the search, the seized items were found in multiple areas of the shop including a paper bag containing cannabis in the front window; a bag of Psilocybin mushrooms and 5 “Rocket Bars” containing mushrooms in the pocket of a golf bag; a rolled cannabis cigarette and cannabis fruit chews and oils in the middle drawer of a filing cabinet; 4 unknown tan colored pills, prepackaged cannabis buds and $2,800 cash in a backpack; cannabis buds, mushrooms, 3 bars of chocolate containing Psilocybin mushrooms, pre-loaded THC syringes, 12 boxes of pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes and a jar of mushrooms found in a safe in a closet. Investigators say they also found an “immature” cannabis plant on the floor in the front of the store.
According to DLL official Skyler Genest, the allegations against McKee are troubling.
“We would certainly consider this suspected conduct an egregious violation by a licensee,” said Genest.
Still In Business?
But local officials say the shop has not been shut-down because the state, as of Thursday, has not revoked the shop’s tobacco license.
Genest said the DLL made a motion to the Board of Liquor and Lottery for an immediate suspension of the business license but until that motion has been granted, it is conceivable the business could remain open.
Genest said the board had not yet taken the motion up as of Thursday afternoon. The board has a regular meeting next Wednesday when it could be considered, and if not then, DLL would request a full hearing be scheduled for the November meeting.
Genest noted that McKee’s license application failed to note prior criminal convictions, which, while not fully disqualifying from obtaining a license to operate, certainly would have been a factor in the decision and was required to be disclosed.
“I can only recall two times we have filed a motion for immediate suspension in the last decade,” said Genest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.