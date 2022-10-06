St. Johnsbury Tobacco Shop Raided

Barry Joel McKee. (Contributed Vt. Dept. Of Liquor Control)

The owner of a St. Johnsbury tobacco store has been accused of selling illegal substances to minors and other crimes.

Authorities say that on Sept. 23, a search warrant was executed at “Best Buds Smoke Shop” located at 148 Eastern Avenue that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence suggesting illegal drug sales at the shop.

