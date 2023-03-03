ST. JOHNSBURY — The director of the oldest continuing amateur town band in the U.S. appreciates the music-making past, enjoys performing music in the present and hopes for future generations to keep the tradition alive.
Gary Aubin, of St. Johnsbury, who serves as the director of the St. Johnsbury Town Band, has authored a newly-published book called “History of Town Bands in Vermont.”
Being connected to the St. Johnsbury Town Band makes good sense if you’re going to write a book about band history; the band in St. Johnsbury has existed since 1830.
“We’re the oldest,” he said. “I like to say it this way, ‘we’re the oldest amateur town band in the country, continuously operating.’”
As far as other bands that have been performing longer in the country, said Aubin, there’s the military band at West Point Academy and a band in Allentown, Pa. whose members are paid.
Aubin has been involved with the St. Johnsbury band since the 1970s. He’s been the director since 1982.
He got his start in community bands playing as a child in 1958 for the town band in Lyndonville. He played alongside his father and uncle, who themselves were influenced by a musician father who played with the band as early as 1906. Aubin grew up in a home off Broad Street that occupied the space where the Dollar General is now.
Aubin’s book is the publication of his college thesis, which he did in 1994.
“A member of the band (Joanne Meade) has been pushing me to publish it for years,” he said.
Aubin connected with Smith & Town Printers, LLC in Berlin, N.H., and through their efforts a 175-page book was bound and is available for purchase. It is a well-researched and cited book containing many photos of old town bands in communities throughout Vermont, many in the local area, including Barnet, Barton, West Burke, Irasburg, Lyndonville, Charleston, St. Johnsbury and Newport.
One of the pictures in the book shows Aubin when he was a part of the 40th Army Band in the Vermont National Guard in the 1960s.
In the book’s introduction, he notes, “The purpose of this endeavor is to record information about the town bands, a Vermont tradition for well over two hundred years. The first bands were attached to the militia and became important to the towns for both military and civic occasions. By the late nineteenth century bands had become prolific in Vermont and many towns considered the bands important enough to pay for their services with tax dollars … I hope to demonstrate how important the bands were to the society in which they performed.”
Aubin said he’s happy that there are still town bands performing, but numbers are dwindling and the influx of younger players is low.
“We don’t have very many younger people,” he said. “All bands have that problem.”
Each year the town band performs alongside the St. Johnsbury School band and the St. Johnsbury Academy band. Aubin said it is good for people, especially young people, to see that performing in a band doesn’t need to stop when you leave school.
St. Johnsbury Band members are already rehearsing for the upcoming season of performances that include Monday evening concerts at the bandstand in Courthouse Park, a performance as part of the town’s Memorial Day observance, the annual 4th of July performance in Lincoln and Woodstock, N.H., and more.
Aubin calls the summer series of concerts a special time for people of all ages.
“It’s where people can get together and visit and enjoy the music,” he said. It’s also a place where families of all ages can go. The Monday evening concerts also include the serving of ice cream.
“I can remember running around the bandstand in the early 1950s, when I was 5, 6, 7 years old in Lyndonville, and now you still see the kids doing it today,” Aubin said.
Among the people he credits for help with the book’s information are library staff at the Bayley-Howe Library at the University of Vermont and the Samuel Read Hall Library at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon.
The future of the NVU library is uncertain as officials have proposed a change to a more digital focus with research. Digital alone isn’t enough, said Aubin.
“If you’re going to do any serious research, you got to have a full library,” he said.
Aubin said he hopes people appreciate the information he put into the book.
“It’s just to get the information out there. There isn’t anything else that I’ve ever seen on town bands and they (the bands) were everywhere,” he said.
The bands of the past entertained communities in the days before technology offered other entertainment options, said Aubin. “They were before movies, then radio, then sound movies, then television and now computers; there’s just so many things to keep people busy now.”
Aubin is planning on doing a book-signing at Green Mountain Books in Lyndonville. His book will also soon be available at Boxcar & Caboose Book Shop & Cafe in St. Johnsbury.
