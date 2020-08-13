St. Johnsbury Town Band To Play Outdoor Concert

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Band will perform its second outdoor summer concert of the season Monday Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street, weather permitting. The band will perform in Courthouse Park, not the bandstand, in order to meet social distancing requirements.
“Courthouse Park is where the band performed its opening concert for the 1920 season,” 100 years ago this summer, said band Manager David Hare. “At the time the Northeast Kingdom was still affected by the Spanish Flu, but many people attended and listened to the concert from their cars parked along Main Street. I’d like to honor that precedent and encourage people to park along Main Street for the concert. We plan to perform R.B. Hall’s march ‘S.I.B.A.,’ just as the band did in that opening 1920 concert, as reported by the Caledonian Record.”
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.