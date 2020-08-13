St. Johnsbury Town Band To Play Outdoor Concert

The St. J Band percussion section was Covid-ready at the band’s first summer pandemic concert Aug. 3. From left, band Manager Dave Hare and drummers Kaci Cochran and Nola Forbes. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Band will perform its second outdoor summer concert of the season Monday Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street, weather permitting. The band will perform in Courthouse Park, not the bandstand, in order to meet social distancing requirements.

“Courthouse Park is where the band performed its opening concert for the 1920 season,” 100 years ago this summer, said band Manager David Hare. “At the time the Northeast Kingdom was still affected by the Spanish Flu, but many people attended and listened to the concert from their cars parked along Main Street. I’d like to honor that precedent and encourage people to park along Main Street for the concert. We plan to perform R.B. Hall’s march ‘S.I.B.A.,’ just as the band did in that opening 1920 concert, as reported by the Caledonian Record.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments