St. Johnsbury Town Report Available Online; Printed Copies Coming Next Week

Aerial shots from St. J Academy's Class of 2020 graudation celebration in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The annual St. Johnsbury Town report is now online at the St. Johnsbury Town website (www.stjvt.com) and caledonianrecord.com (www.caledonianrecord.com/news/town-of-st-johnsbury-annual-report/pdf_60a0d73e-8350-11eb-b734-a7ea34475995.html).

The report is full of information from the past year including reports from municipal department heads and special appropriation requests. Town officials also provide a complete financial accounting with department budgets and tax information.

Printed copies will be inserted in the Saturday, March 20 edition of the Caledonian-Record and will be available at the Town Office.

