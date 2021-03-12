St. Johnsbury Town Report Available Online; Printed Copies Coming Next Week

The annual St. Johnsbury Town report is now online at the St. Johnsbury Town website (www.stjvt.com) and caledonianrecord.com (www.caledonianrecord.com/news/town-of-st-johnsbury-annual-report/pdf_60a0d73e-8350-11eb-b734-a7ea34475995.html).
The report is full of information from the past year including reports from municipal department heads and special appropriation requests. Town officials also provide a complete financial accounting with department budgets and tax information.
Printed copies will be inserted in the Saturday, March 20 edition of the Caledonian-Record and will be available at the Town Office.
