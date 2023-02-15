St. Johnsbury Town Report Now Available Online Print Copies Available Next Week Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of St. Johnsbury and St. Johnsbury School District annual reports are now available online at https://docs.stjvt.com/index.php/annual-town-report.Printed copies will be available later next week at the town offices in the Pomerleau Building at 51 Depot Square. Copies will also be inserted into the Caledonian-Record weekend edition on Saturday, February 25. 