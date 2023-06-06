St. Johnsbury Trade School Alumni Reunite

St. Johnsbury Trade School alumni gather for a reunion celebration at the Elks Club lodge on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 2, 2023. Front row, from left, are Carroll Macie (Class of 1967), Dave Farnham (1967), Roland Descoteaux (1973), Andy Dussault (1957), Bryce Whitney (1964), Larry Gochey (1966), Russell McReynolds (1957), Oliver Peck (1963), Donald Villeneuve (1963), Archie Prevost (1950), Phil Goss (1950), Alan Langmaid (1970), Dennis Perkins (1966), Delmar Paye (1969), Bob Kidder (1959), and Ron Hill (1962). In the middle, from left, are Billy Boulay (1973), Linwood Smith (1964), Norman York (1966), Gene Sweetser (1966), Mark Finn (1967), Richard Melcher (1965), John Nutbrown (1966), Daniel Jackson (1967), Jim Thresher (1966), Mike Thresher (1963), Howard Jones (1972), Nola Brown Forbers (1970), Ken Gammell (1963), Russell Whitney, Stanley Mathews (1963), Peter Dubray (1962). In back, from left, are Clayton Robinson (1968), Roderic Knights (1964), Dan Strobridge (1963), Edward Timson (1968), Dick Clark (1955), Charlie Leclerc (1956), Paul Hogan (1955), John Jarry (1955), and Bob Lawrence (1955).(Contributed Photo)
St. Johnsbury Trade School alumni gather for a reunion celebration at the Elks Club lodge on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 2, 2023. Front row, from left, are Carroll Macie (Class of 1967), Dave Farnham (1967), Roland Descoteaux (1973), Andy Dussault (1957), Bryce Whitney (1964), Larry Gochey (1966), Russell McReynolds (1957), Oliver Peck (1963), Donald Villeneuve (1963), Archie Prevost (1950), Phil Goss (1950), Alan Langmaid (1970), Dennis Perkins (1966), Delmar Paye (1969), Bob Kidder (1959), and Ron Hill (1962). In the middle, from left, are Billy Boulay (1973), Linwood Smith (1964), Norman York (1966), Gene Sweetser (1966), Mark Finn (1967), Richard Melcher (1965), John Nutbrown (1966), Daniel Jackson (1967), Jim Thresher (1966), Mike Thresher (1963), Howard Jones (1972), Nola Brown Forbers (1970), Ken Gammell (1963), Russell Whitney, Stanley Mathews (1963), Peter Dubray (1962). In back, from left, are Clayton Robinson (1968), Roderic Knights (1964), Dan Strobridge (1963), Edward Timson (1968), Dick Clark (1955), Charlie Leclerc (1956), Paul Hogan (1955), John Jarry (1955), and Bob Lawrence (1955).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.