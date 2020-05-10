ST. JOHNSBURY — Like the rest of the region, the country and even the world, life for the Zajko family of four in St. Johnsbury is radically different now than it was just a short two months ago.
Mom (April), a preschool teacher who also “teaches big people about little people” in her work as an instructor for the Community College of Vermont’s (CCV) early education program, is teaching online, and working to keep some semblance of positive learning alive for the region’s youngest learners, for whom early intervention services are critical.
Dad (Stan) teaches both middle school science at Danville School, as well as a high school robotics class. David, 14, is a freshman at St. Johnsbury Academy, and Kathryn, 10, is a fifth grader at the St. Johnsbury School.
The newspaper has checked in with the family a few times about how it’s going with four of them working at home on devices.
April said, “The hardest part is our wifi speed.”
She said some of the people she interfaces with online have much faster upload speeds for “what you can broadcast out,” and she said she’s trying to get some leads “on how to handle it.”
April said, “The realities of the difficulties for families with virtual learning is hard … we have internet, we just don’t have strong internet. For years, we have upgraded and upgraded. I am going to need to check in with my neighbors and see what they have. We literally have a schedule of who has Zooms at what time and we have to prioritize. For Kathryn, it’s hard to say, ‘Yes, your friends are meeting (on Zoom) right now, but mommy has a work meeting.’ Zoom, actually has been working pretty well, two of us can be on Zoom at the same time.”
But for a program called CrowdCast, the upload speed must have a speed of five in order to go live and present, and “our house, on a good day, we have two.”
For her CCV teaching, April said, “All of the professional development I’m doing with child care providers used to be in person, and now it’s all online. I’m doing two main topics and then several different groups, and that is going really well. I feel like I actually have a decent income planned out for May.”
April said the family has also been purging a lot of stuff from when the kids were younger, including books.
“To be home for this long, we really have had to re-organize and clean house a little bit. I am also a reading specialist and I had amassed large quantities of books,” said April. “It was really important for me to teach my children how to read at home and I had a great reason to amass a large amount of books.”
On a recent weekend, the family filled their RAV4 with books from their house, and offered them for sale for a low price, and they called it, “The RAV4 bookstore.”
“We’re hardly ever using our car, we’re really diligent about hardly ever leaving the house. We can leave everything in there and then when people want to look, they can come and we can open the back door and let them look,” said April.
April said, “We have over 500 books in the car! It’s an addiction.”
She said, “We just want to see the books get into kids’ hands.”
Kathryn and David are building a mountain biking trail on their property, a 2 1/2 acre tract, because Kingdom Trails is closed.
“So we’re using money we make from the sale of the books for lumber,” said April.
The family provided recent reflections from their learning and working from home days, check-in on May 4:
April: “We’ve been home now for almost two months.
With four of us learning and teaching from home, one of our obstacles is carving out space for each of us to set up our ‘office.’
To make more room we have gone through our children’s books, toys and puzzles and decided to try to sell them at our ‘socially distant yard sale.’
I hope when our children look back on this time they remember projects like this, that made our time of social distancing a little more fun.
Downstairs we made a better space for my Zoom calls that I have with both my preschoolers and my college students.
Several different statewide organizations, such as Building Bright Futures and the Early Childhood Network, have hired me to create online professional development courses for child care staff while they are on shut down.
This new format means that I can lead trainings for folks from all regions in the state while only commuting to my new downstairs studio.
I believe that this online training format will be here to stay even after COVID-19 is over because staff prefer not having to travel to trainings and they can access trainers from all over, not just the ones from their region.”
Stan: “Over the last few weeks, our home has been transformed into a video production studio, with cameras, laptops, iPads, green screens, wires, and chargers scattered around various rooms.
Our attempt is to make Zoom conference calls for students and colleagues more professional and polished by becoming more aware of lighting, angles, background and composure.
For my middle schoolers, I am recording more of my own videos which can be shared with them (to add a personal touch), using our green screen to project a virtual background of my classroom when we Zoom, and I’m encouraging more project-based learning.
Students are tuning into virtual learning workshops such as the videos created by the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.
So far my students have watched videos on topics including: studying geometry in nature, building catapults, contraption devices, and are currently learning about various balancing tricks with household items, as they explore the center of mass.
Soon, they will be identifying local trees, wildflowers, and shrubs by sight, and learning to identify various bird species by their call.
Overall, there is plenty of remote learning that continues while school buildings remain eerily quiet, but we’re all anxiously awaiting the time when we can all be together again. In the meantime, we’re doing the best we can with the resources that are available.”
David: “When I’m not stuck inside on the computer, I have been working on a big project outside.
I decided to build several mountain biking trails that we can use this summer.
I was disappointed to hear that the Kingdom Trails were closed so this felt like the best way to make up for not being able to go there this spring.”
Kathryn: “A big project that my mom and I have been working on is going through all of our books and getting rid of the ones we are done reading.
There were over 500, so we decided to make our ‘RAV4 Bookstore’ and people have been coming over to buy them.
Now I feel like we have more space downstairs where I do my school work and do Zoom with my class each day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.