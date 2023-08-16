ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post stepped up to support a fellow veteran forced from his Cabot home by flooding.
Main Street in Cabot was among the places in the state hit hard by flooding on July 10 and 11, and Main Street is where Kenneth “Kenny” Gokey, a 73-year-old man who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, has called home for nearly three decades.
He’s not there now because it’s not a healthy place to be. Floodwaters that filled his basement brought about significant mold.
Gokey’s daughter, Nicole, recalled the evening of July 10 when persistent pouring rain filled the Winooski River to overflow along Main Street. A resident of Colchester, Nicole connected by phone with her father at 6:30 p.m. He sounded confident that things weren’t that bad, she said, telling her that his basement sump pumps were working fine and that it wasn’t raining all that hard.
And then things got bad.
“By 8:30, he called and all we could hear was what sounded like a waterfall behind him,” Nicole said. “He said, ‘Nicole, this isn’t good.’ He was upset, distraught, and I could definitely hear in his voice that he was scared.”
She said he told her, “There is literally a river running through the home right now.”
He described Main Street as a river with white caps like you’d see on Lake Champlain.
Gokey told his daughter that people were being evacuated through the use of bucket loaders and that the Cabot School gymnasium was open as a shelter, but he wasn’t leaving his home.
“He said, ‘I’m not leaving; I worked hard for this house,’” Nicole recalled.
About 10 p.m. he did get in his truck and drive south on Main Street to a friend’s house but returned home about 90 minutes later and remained there overnight.
The light of day revealed a watery basement and the destruction of items that were located there, including his washing machine, dryer and furnace. It had also been Gokey’s plan to do laundry the previous night, and he had most all his everyday clothes in the basement for him to wash. Those clothes were ruined, along with pairs of boots and shoes that he kept in the basement.
Firefighters arrived later to pump out the basement, and then Nicole, with the help of family and friends, started cleaning out the mud.
“It took over a week to actually get the mud out of the basement,” she said.
It took less time than that for the VFW in St. Johnsbury to provide some help to a fellow veteran.
Military-minded people made the connection happen.
Nicole had shared details of her father’s plight with a friend who has a husband in the military. This man posted the information on social media, where Sgt. Carolyn Haggett, a Waterford resident and member of the Vermont Army National Guard, saw it.
The timing was right. Haggett thought it made sense that since Gokey is a veteran, a veteran’s organization may want to help. There just happened to be a VFW Post 793 meeting later that night.
It also just so happens that Haggett’s husband, Chris, is the post-commander there.
She asked if Chris would present the situation at the meeting, and he agreed.
The local VFW responded quickly with clothing and a check for $500.
“There wasn’t any sort of hesitation by the VFW,” Carolyn Haggett said. “(Gokey) is a Vietnam vet, and they do a lot to help our veteran community members.”
Joined by VFW member James King, she was able to deliver the items to Nicole at her father’s house just three days after the flood.
“It was absolutely amazing,” said Nicole.
She said that the clothing was essential and the money helped meet an immediate lodging need as her father spent a few nights at a motel.
“He wants to get over there to the VFW in St. Johnsbury to say ‘thank you,’” Nicole said.
She said she’s not sure how soon her father will be able to return to his home at 3332 Main St.
“Our hope is to make the house livable again, and we’re working on that one step at a time,” Nicole said.
Gokey has connected with FEMA, and Nicole said they are waiting to hear what assistance is available to help make the house safe for habitation. She said cold weather is coming.
“As far as finances go, I’m not sure we have enough to make it habitable by Oct. 31,” she said.
