ST. JOHNSBURY — They shed most of their leaves, but Main Street trees still took on a new growth Sunday as residents went up and down both sides of the street putting up the telltale decorations leaving no mistake about what time of year it was. Halloween.
Ghoulish critters in trees now greet Main Street motorists and pedestrians, the result of a group of residents meeting up at 3 p.m., and decorating the street in the time it takes for a jolt of Halloween horror to hit. “It’s just nice the way people come out for this,” said Main Street resident Diane Cummings, part of the group of Halloween Committee members and local residents who worked with hooks, stepladders and other items to put up a variety of creepy crawly creatures. “We had more than a hundred kids, in the rain, at the parade last year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.