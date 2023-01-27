St. Johnsbury Walgreens To Close Next Month
The Walgreens store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury is expected to close on Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A little over a week after announcing that the pharmacy in the Walgreens store would be closing next month, the company is now communicating a full store closure.

A notification to vendors issued earlier this week states the St. Johnsbury Walgreens at 502 Railroad St. will close on Feb. 22; it’s the same date the pharmacy was planning to close. The St. Johnsbury store is among 32 Walgreens set to close in either February or March. The only other Vermont Walgreens scheduled for closure is in Essex Junction. No New Hampshire Walgreens are slated for closure, according to the notification.

