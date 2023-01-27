St. Johnsbury Walgreens To Close Next Month

ST. JOHNSBURY — A little over a week after announcing that the pharmacy in the Walgreens store would be closing next month, the company is now communicating a full store closure.
A notification to vendors issued earlier this week states the St. Johnsbury Walgreens at 502 Railroad St. will close on Feb. 22; it’s the same date the pharmacy was planning to close. The St. Johnsbury store is among 32 Walgreens set to close in either February or March. The only other Vermont Walgreens scheduled for closure is in Essex Junction. No New Hampshire Walgreens are slated for closure, according to the notification.
The corporate office of Walgreens in Illinois forbids their people working in the community stores from commenting to the media. Employees and managers direct all inquiries to the corporate office. By phone and by email, attempts to learn details about the closure, including the reasons why, were unsuccessful.
Kris Lathan, spokesperson for Walgreens, said by email at 5:10 p.m. on Thursday that she was working on getting a response to the questions. Reminder emails and a phone call did not yield any answers 27 hours after the initial inquiry.
Lathan did address the closure of the pharmacy on Jan. 17. At the time, she said, “When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example,” she said.
Walgreens annouced it was purchasing the property on Railroad Street in November 2017. At the time Rite Aid was in business there. Prior to that it was a Brooks Pharmacy.
Local Walgreens stores in Lyndonville and Littleton, N.H. are not among the stores listed for closure, and a company announcement related to the St. Johnsbury Walgreens pharmacy closure encouraged all customers that have been in St. Johnsbury to continue their prescription business at the Lyndonville store.
