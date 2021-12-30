St. Johnsbury Wants To Improve Roads & Sidewalks In 2022

The Town of St. Johnsbury is developing a 2022 Highway Budget with a goal of improving road and sidewalk maintenance.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead told the select board on Monday that the plan is to build-on last year’s increased road maintenance budget.
“We increased from $35,000 last year to a $100,000 in paving,” said Whitehead. “This year we’re proposing to increase that up to $225,000 to continue to grow the paving budget.”
Public Works Director Steve Beauregard told the board the plan is to use the increased funding for paving projects on Underclyffe Road, Knollwood Terrace, Elm Street, Depot Hill, Hillside Drive, Rocky Ridge and High Street.
“In the past year we have done about one-and-a-half miles and those were on Mt. Pisgah, Hastings Hill and Goss Hollow,” said Beauregard.
And there could be even more paving next year if the town gets more outside funding.
“We have applied for a grant that would do all of the Breezy Hill section,” said Beauregard.
The town has been upgrading Breezy Hill section-by-section for several years. The final piece will be completed if the grant is awarded.
The road budget issue was raised during last year’s town budget process.
“Our roads are crumbling,” said Beauregard in January. “The town hasn’t had the money that they’ve needed for years. The phone rings non-stop here in the summertime …”
The town is also proposing an increase in sidewalk maintenance funds from $5,000 this year to $40,000 next year. The 2021 sidewalk budget was reduced due to a “COVID budget adjustment,” said Whitehead.
As currently presented, the 2022 Highway Budget is sitting at a 3.59 percent increase over this year. Town officials say increases in fuel and labor costs, as well as the proposed paving budget are driving the increase.
The proposed increase could have been higher, but the town is proposing to add $150,000 in construction reserves into the Highway Budget to help pay for the paving increase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.