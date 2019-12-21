ST. JOHNSBURY — Music will return to Dog Mountain next summer for the fourth straight year as the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation named St. Johnsbury a Levitt AMP grant awardee of $25,000.

The free concert series is held at the Stephen Huneck Gallery at Dog Mountain. Catamount Arts submitted St. Johnsbury’s Levitt AMP proposal.

