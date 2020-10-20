St. Johnsbury Woman Busted In Mass. For Drugs

A St. Johnsbury woman who was on furlough following a heroin possession conviction was arrested in Massachusetts last week and faces charges of trafficking cocaine and Fentanyl possession.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Joanne C. Mitchell, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was a passenger in a car with two New York men that was stopped for speeding northbound on Interstate 91 in Greenfield, Mass., the evening of Oct. 15. Police say they found 193 grams of cocaine, 180 wax bags of suspected Fentanyl, a scale, and a .45 caliber Glock Model 30 handgun with live cartridges.
Mitchell and the two New York men were all arrested on the numerous drug and gun charges. Mitchell was also charged with furnishing a false name and given a civil citation for failing to wear a seat belt.
She was arraigned on Friday and plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf. She is being held for lack of $5,000 cash bail that was imposed at the arraignment.
Mitchell is also now the subject of a Commissioner’s Warrant issued by the Vermont Department of Corrections calling for her extradition from Massachusetts to Vermont, said Lynn Bushey, Community Corrections district manager for the St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole office.
The Commissioner’s Warrant calls for Mitchell to be extradited from Massachusetts to Vermont when her Massachusetts cases are resolved.
Bushey said Monday she was uncertain when Mitchell might be remanded to Vermont authorities, given the seriousness and complexity of the legal situation in Massachusetts.
“When we get her back she would be lodged and we would do a staffing,” said Bushey, which would be a review by DOC staff to determine whether she should continue to be held on her underlying sentence or was eligible to be released.
Bushey said Mitchell had most recently served about a year in jail in Vermont following her arrest and conviction of a possession of heroin charge and several other charges like escape from an officer, providing false information, driving with a criminally suspended license and simple assault.
She served her minimum sentence of a 1-7 year sentence and was released into furlough and community supervision on July 30. On Oct. 13, the local probation and parole office issued a return on mittimus, which instructed Vermont police departments to lodge Mitchell, because she failed to respond to contact attempts by P&P staff. Two days later she was arrested by Massachusetts State Police.
Tammy S. Raymond, first assistant clerk magistrate at Greenfield District Court, said Mitchell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13 for a Bind Over hearing, which is part of the the legal process because some of the potential charges against Mitchell would require a grand jury indictment and handling in superior court, where more serious charges are handled.
According to Greenfield District Court documents, Mitchell’s various charges carry a range of potential sentences, up to 10 years for the Fentanyl possession, and a minimum sentence of at least 18 months on one of the weapons charges.
